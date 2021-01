Islam Times - Iraqi media reported that dozens of rockets were fired at the Victoria US military base near Baghdad airport.

Saberin News reported that dozens of rockets hit the Victoria military base near Baghdad airport.Following the attack, sirens sounded inside the US base.Iraqi officials have not yet confirmed the news.The US embassy in Baghdad and US military bases in Iraq have been targeted by rockets several times in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.