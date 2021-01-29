0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 04:00

Russia Holds Air Defense Drill over Black Sea

Story Code : 913016
Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday in a report referring to the two-day military exercise said: 

The exercise took place off the coast of the Crimean peninsula and involved missile units equipped with  'Bal' missile systems.

This military drill included Sukhoi-24M bombers and Sukhoi-30 SM fighter jets, which are based at a Russian naval base on the Black Sea, they bombed and destroyed mock enemy's targets.

Relations between Russia and NATO have been strained since 2014 when a pro-Western government took office in Ukraine.
