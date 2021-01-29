EU, US Soon Confer on JCPOA, German Foreign Minister Says

Islam Times - The German Foreign Minister said that consultations between the European sides of JCPOA and the United States on the return of the United States to Iran's nuclear deal will begin in the near future.

"If the United States succeeds in returning to Iran's nuclear deal, this return would be linked to the lifting of sanctions and holding off from to impose any new sanctions against Iran," Haiku Mass was quoted as Reuters reported on Thursday.Mass also claimed that Iran should return to its obligations and end the reduction of its obligations, however, it should be mentioned that the US unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, and European promises to keep the deal were not fulfilled.The former US administration had promised to force Iran to come to the negotiating table by pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure campaign" after illegally withdrawing from the JCPOA.Former US President Donald Trump failed to achieve this goal during his four-year presidency.