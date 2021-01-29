US Setting Up a New Military Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - The US forces are setting up a new military base in Al- Yaarubiya area in the east of Al-Hasakah province, near the border with Iraq.

The local sources said that the United States has transported 10 personnel carriers to the city of Al-Malikiyah, in the farthest point of northeast al-Hasakah province in order to transfer them to Al- Yaarubiya near the border with Iraq, as it has started building a new military base near Tal Alu in northwest of Yaarubiya.In the last few months, the US military has brought thousands of trucks carrying weapons, military equipment and logistics to al-Hasakah to plunder Syria's oil and other natural resources.