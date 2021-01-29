0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 10:11

US Setting Up a New Military Base in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 913068
The local sources said that the United States has transported 10 personnel carriers to the city of Al-Malikiyah, in the farthest point of northeast al-Hasakah province in order to transfer them to Al- Yaarubiya near the border with Iraq, as it has started building a new military base near Tal Alu in northwest of Yaarubiya.

In the last few months, the US military has brought thousands of trucks carrying weapons, military equipment and logistics to al-Hasakah to plunder Syria's oil and other natural resources.
