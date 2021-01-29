0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 10:13

Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates

Story Code : 913069
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
“I think we are at a point of no return,” said Netanyahu as quoted by outlet Ynet.

“Everyone understands [that] now, after [UAE Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Zayed and Bahrain’s king made the ‘historic’ step [to normalize ties with ‘Israel’], as well as the king of Morocco and Sudan,” Netanyahu stressed.

“Everyone understands that there are huge benefits [to having ties with ‘Israel’]. I think [the arms deal] will go through,” the Zionist Premier added.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration suspended the sale of advanced F-35 stealth warplanes to the Gulf state pending further investigation.

The move came on the back of the UAE’s decision to normalize its ties with the Zionist entity, brokered by former President Donald Trump, as government sources told Bloomberg and Wall Street Journal that the arms deal is now under review.

On ‘Israeli’ concerns that the Biden administration will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu asserted that “returning to the existing agreement is a mistake.”
Related Stories
Netanyahu Working to Organize Moroccan King’s Visit ahead of Election
Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly attempting to arrange a visit of Morocco’s King Muhammed VI to the Zionist ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021