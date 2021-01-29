Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented Thursday on US President Joe Biden’s decision to freeze the arms deal with the United Arab Emirates [UAE], saying he does not think that will affect Abu Dhabi’s newly-formed relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

“I think we are at a point of no return,” said Netanyahu as quoted by outlet Ynet.“Everyone understands [that] now, after [UAE Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Zayed and Bahrain’s king made the ‘historic’ step [to normalize ties with ‘Israel’], as well as the king of Morocco and Sudan,” Netanyahu stressed.“Everyone understands that there are huge benefits [to having ties with ‘Israel’]. I think [the arms deal] will go through,” the Zionist Premier added.On Wednesday, the Biden administration suspended the sale of advanced F-35 stealth warplanes to the Gulf state pending further investigation.The move came on the back of the UAE’s decision to normalize its ties with the Zionist entity, brokered by former President Donald Trump, as government sources told Bloomberg and Wall Street Journal that the arms deal is now under review.On ‘Israeli’ concerns that the Biden administration will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu asserted that “returning to the existing agreement is a mistake.”