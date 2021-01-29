Yemen Health Minister: Saudi Coalition Destroy 523 Medical Centers

Islam Times - The Yemeni Health Minister announced on Thursday night: "523 hospitals and health centers in the country have been destroyed in the attacks of the Saudi coalition."

According to Al-Masira, Yemeni Health Minister Taha al-Mutawakel added: "All the war crimes committed by the Saudi coalition against Yemen in the last six years have been committed using American and Western weapons."He added that the Saudi coalition continues to intensify the siege of Yemen and deepen the suffering of the people by confiscating oil derivatives.The Yemeni Minister of Health also announced that 43,000 civilians, including 7,000 women and children, had been killed or wounded since the start of the war against Yemen.The remarks come as the Saudi coalition continues its airstrikes on Yemen. In the past 24 hours, Saudi coalition bombers have repeatedly bombed al-Hudaidah, Saada, and Ma'rib provinces.