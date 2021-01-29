Blast near “Israeli” Embassy in Delhi, No Injuries Reported

Islam Times - A blast took place near the "Israeli" embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. Windscreens of several cars were damaged in the explosion.

Reports said no one was injured in the incident.Senior Delhi Police officials are at the site of the explosion and the area has been cordoned off.A fire brigade official told the media that a call was received around 5.45 pm about a blast.“Three cars were damaged [in the incident]. No one injured,” the official said.The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.The explosion took place near a footpath. Windscreens of several cars parked on the opposite side of the road were damaged in the explosion.The “Israeli” embassy is located on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the heart of the capital during the Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi.