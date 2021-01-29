0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 21:15

Rioters Infiltrate Tripoli Protests, Municipality Set on Fire

Story Code : 913168
Rioters Infiltrate Tripoli Protests, Municipality Set on Fire
Infiltrators hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks inside the Tripoli municipality building, setting it on fire, with massive flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke coming out of the building.

Piles of paper, reportedly documents from the building, were seen littering the streets outside the municipality.

Civil Defense units then arrived to the scene to put out the blaze.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri described the events in Tripoli as "organized crime." He added that it was unacceptable to desecrate public establishments for any political or social purpose.

Head of the Tripoli municipality Riad Yamak noted that "real" protesters do not loot and set fire to establishments.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021