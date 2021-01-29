0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 21:32

Iraqi Forces Kill Senior Daesh Commander

Story Code : 913172
Iraqi Forces Kill Senior Daesh Commander
The killed militant leader has been identified as Abu Yaser Al-Issawi, the self-styled deputy caliph and the emir of Iraq in the terrorist organization.

“We promised and fulfilled. I gave my word to pursue Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response,” Al Kadhimi said on Twitter. “Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation,” he added without giving details.

The announcement came a week after at least 32 people were killed and 110 injured in a twin suicide bombing in Baghdad claimed by Daesh. The attack was the worst in Baghdad in about three years.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh and liberating the territory that the militant group had earlier grabbed in the country.
