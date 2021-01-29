0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 21:35

Biden Targets Trump’s Middle East Legacy

Story Code : 913173
From unexpected normalization deals with the Zionist entity, to a so-called "maximum pressure" campaign on rival Iran, the businessman-turned-president changed the face of the Middle East.

His close relations with autocratic heads of states and wealthy Gulf monarchies also personalized Washington's approach towards the strategic region which hosts thousands of US troops.

Joe Biden promised to change all that.

In less than 10 days in the White House, Biden has already erased some of his predecessor's signature moves, but analysts say many of the flurry of deals struck in the last weeks of the administration won't -- or shouldn't -- be easily overturned.

On his first full day on the job, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the Biden administration wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal trashed by Trump.

In a regional game-changer, the US last year agreed to sell more than $23 billion worth of top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates, to reward its normalization with the Zionist entity.

Trump also backed arms sales to Saudi Arabia, despite lawmakers' objections which were centered on the kingdom's poor human rights record.

The Biden administration has said it is "temporarily" freezing the deals "to allow incoming leadership an opportunity to review."
Comment


