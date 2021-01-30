India Frees 15 Iranian Fishermen: Envoy

Islam Times - Iran's ambassador to India announced the release of 15 Iranian fishermen who were imprisoned in the country since last year. ‌

The freed fishermen will leave for Tehran tonight, the Iranian envoy to New Delhi said on Friday evening.He said that ‌last year a hurricane had caused an incident for the fishermen who were fishing in the international waters near the Iranian Chabahar port but they had to enter India's territorial waters in pursuit of help. But, the ambassador said that the fishermen were imprisoned in India for entering the territorial waters of the country illegally.The diplomat added that the fishermen's boat had sunk and they were in need of urgent help. He also said they were held in Bangalore in dire condition but they were relesead after they were exonerated.The Iranian ambassador to New Delhi continued through efforts done by the Iranian embassy and the cooperation of the Indian authorities, those 15 people are leaving for Tehran tonight and the Iranian embassy is making the necessary preparation for their departure to the country.