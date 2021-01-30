0
Saturday 30 January 2021 - 06:05

India Frees 15 Iranian Fishermen: Envoy

Story Code : 913215
India Frees 15 Iranian Fishermen: Envoy
The freed fishermen will leave for Tehran tonight, the Iranian envoy to New Delhi said on Friday evening.

He said that ‌last year a hurricane had caused an incident for the fishermen who were fishing in the international waters near the Iranian Chabahar port but they had to enter India's territorial waters in pursuit of help. But, the ambassador said that the fishermen were imprisoned in India for entering the territorial waters of the country illegally. 

The diplomat added that the fishermen's boat had sunk and they were in need of urgent help. He also said they were held in Bangalore in dire condition but they were relesead after they were exonerated.

The Iranian ambassador to New Delhi continued through efforts done by the Iranian embassy and the cooperation of the Indian authorities, those 15 people are leaving for Tehran tonight and the Iranian embassy is making the necessary preparation for their departure to the country. 
Related Stories
US distances itself from Israeli envoy as his 2% remarks come under fire
Islam Times - Outrageous remarks by US ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman about the Israeli occupation has drawn fierce criticism from Palestinians ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021