Saturday 30 January 2021 - 06:55

Trump to be Deprived to Stay at his Permanent Resident

Story Code : 913222
The use of Mar-a-Lago as former President Donald Trump's permanent home is under legal review by the town of Palm Beach, and the arrangement may be discussed at the upcoming town council meeting, the town manager told CNN.

Trump bought the former estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1985 and subsequently turned it into a members' only club in 1993 to turn a profit; thus, he, like other citizens, agreed to certain limitations based on guidelines presented as deal-breakers from Palm Beach.

For example, there could be no more than 500 members, there were rules concerning parking and traffic, and club members -- Trump included -- could not spend more than seven consecutive days at Mar-a-Lago, or no more than three weeks total a year.

At the time, following several appearances at town council meetings by Trump and his lawyers to plead his case for approval on the property's evolution, Trump asserted to abiding by the 21-day rule. His signature is on the agreement.

However, Trump had been exceeding that number by staying at Mar-a-Lago far more often while the president and nearby residents in the posh Florida town were not interested in supporting Trump, making the club his permanent home after leaving office.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on January 20, skipping the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

The issue may be an agenda item for the upcoming town council meeting scheduled for February 9. 

"This matter is under legal review by our Town Attorney, John 'Skip' Randolph," Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told CNN via email, adding that "Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago."

According to the author of the definitive book about the resort, many once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to Trump.
