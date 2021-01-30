Iranian MPs Propose Anti-‘Israeli’ Military Alliance of Resistance Front

Islam Times - A number of Iranian lawmakers have prepared a motion to establish a treaty on military alliance among the resistance front’s countries and groups in countering threats from the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

Tasnim News Agency cited MP Abolfazl Abutorabi on Saturday as saying that the proposal to set up a “Defense and Security Treaty of the Resistance Group” has been signed by 34 lawmakers and submitted to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.According to the proposed security alliance, “if the Zionist regime attacks any of the resistance front’s countries or takes action against them, the other member states or liberation movements of the treaty will make every military, economic, and political effort to counter the threat.”The motion states that determining the liberation movements will be under the authority of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.In remarks in May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will “support and assist any nation or any group who opposes and fights the Zionist regime” of ‘Israel.’“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” said a tweet in Imam Khamenei’s account.