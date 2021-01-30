‘Israeli’ Trade with Dubai Grows to Over $272 Million In 5 Months

Islam Times - In the first five months since the normalization of ties between the Zionist entity and the UAE the trade volume between the ‘Israeli’ regime and the emirate of Dubai has reached the volume of 1 billion UAE dirhams -- or over $272 million, the Emirati authorities report.

In its Saturday's release, the Dubai Government's media office of the emirate's exports to the occupied territories were almost twice as high in terms of volume as the imports, standing at roughly sixty and thirty percent of the total respectively.Transit flow of goods accounted for another one-tenth of the total trade volume.Dubai's exports were dominated by lubricants, perfumes, engine spare parts, smartphones and diamonds.Diamonds were also featured among the key imports, along with mechanical and medical tech, flat screens, electronics and agricultural goods.The report cited Sultan bin Sulayem, head of DP World Group and chief of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, as saying that the trade with the Zionist entity was projected to grow to 15 billion dirhams -- just over $4 billion -- in the coming years."'The expansion of trade and investment between the two sides will benefit not only the business communities in the UAE and ‘Israel,’ but also other stakeholders and business communities in the Middle East," bin Sulayem said.