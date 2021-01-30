Abu Dhabi Will Soon Release Lebanese Detainees

Islam Times - A Lebanese security official announced that the UAE authorities will soon release two Lebanese, whom they claim are ‘providing financial support to Hezbollah.’

The Director General of Public Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, said in an interview with Al-Hurra that the issue of the detainees in the UAE will witness a breakthrough “in the coming hours.”Ibrahim confirmed that he had been in contact with Emirati officials for nearly two years to “resolve these files.”He added, “I will not talk about what these files are, because we have not reached the endings …”The Lebanese authorities are officially promised by their Emirati counterparts that a large group will be released and returned to Lebanon in the coming hours.”In response to a question about the number of detainees, Major General Ibrahim said that the number “reached 30 before revealing that half of them will return within hours.”