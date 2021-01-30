0
Saturday 30 January 2021 - 21:38

GIDHR Launches A Petition Calling on Australia to Stop Arms Sales to Saudi, Emirati Governments

Story Code : 913369
GIDHR Launches A Petition Calling on Australia to Stop Arms Sales to Saudi, Emirati Governments
“Saudi and Emirati led coalition have been targeting civilians, residential neighborhoods, and every vital facility in the country, leaving tens of thousands of victims, including children and women,” the petition said. “The siege imposed on all Yemeni ports caused “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world” leaving at least 80% of the population [over 24 million people] in need of humanitarian assistant,” it continued.

“GIDHR is a part of the Australian Arms Control Coalition which is calling on the Australian Government, since 2019, to halt exporting weapons to the aforementioned countries. The matter was brought to the attention of Australian officials, and they were addressed and urged to take a step in the right direction and stop selling their arms to the countries which violate human rights,” GIDHR added.

The petition added: “even though there was an argument that there is no evidence of using Australian weapons in Yemen, but providing Saudi Arabia and United Arabic Emirates with the arms is enough to encourage them to continue their brutal war to destroy every living being in Yemen.”

GIDHR urged the Australian Government to follow the step which was taken by the American and Italian governments, and:

1. Stop selling Australian arms to Saudi Arabia and UAE

2. Pressure Saudi Arabia & UAE to end the blockade on all Yemeni ports

3. Send urgent humanitarian aids to the Yemeni people

4. Urge Australia’s allies and assist to reconstruct Yemen
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021