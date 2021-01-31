UNSC Delegates Urged to Visit Yemen, Inspect Catastrophic Situation

Islam Times - A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council invited representatives of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to visit Yemen and inspect the disastrous situation the country is going through as a result of the Saudi-led aggression.

"We invite the permanent delegates to the Security Council to visit Yemen and inspect the catastrophic situation that is described by the UN as the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world," Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi said in a post on his Twitter account.He called on the delegates of the Security Council to learn about the humanitarian role and work to confront famine, blockade and to listen to employees whose salaries were taken by the US-Saudi aggression, Al-Masirah reported.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, chief among them the United Arab Emirates, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former President Abd Rabbouh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing popular Ansarullah Houthi movement.The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization.The Saudi-led coalition has also enforced an all-out aerial, naval, and land blockade on the impoverished country.The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.