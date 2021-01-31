0
Sunday 31 January 2021 - 08:56

UNSC Delegates Urged to Visit Yemen, Inspect Catastrophic Situation

Story Code : 913438
UNSC Delegates Urged to Visit Yemen, Inspect Catastrophic Situation
"We invite the permanent delegates to the Security Council to visit Yemen and inspect the catastrophic situation that is described by the UN as the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world," Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi said in a post on his Twitter account.

He called on the delegates of the Security Council to learn about the humanitarian role and work to confront famine, blockade and to listen to employees whose salaries were taken by the US-Saudi aggression, Al-Masirah reported.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, chief among them the United Arab Emirates, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former President Abd Rabbouh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing popular Ansarullah Houthi movement.

The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization.

The Saudi-led coalition has also enforced an all-out aerial, naval, and land blockade on the impoverished country.

The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021