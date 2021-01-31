0
Sunday 31 January 2021 - 10:08

Iraq’s Popular Forces Repel Daesh Attack on Jurf al-Sakhar

Story Code : 913456
According to Press TV, in a short statement on Saturday night, the communication office of Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that the attack was repelled by the Al-Jazirah Operation Headquarters Command.

Terrorists had earlier attacked a number of high-voltage AC transmission towers in this region.

Jurf al-Sakhar, which is part of the southwestern protective belt of Baghdad, is a strategic region for access and entrance into the holy city of Karbala.

The city was liberated from Daesh terrorists in 2014 in Operation Ashura, which was commanded by Iranian anti-terror Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

In that operation, 40 senior Daesh forces and over 200 Takfiri terrorists were killed, and their plots for 136 bombings were disclosed.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign.

The terror outfit’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash a new era of violence.

Daesh has intensified its terrorist attacks in Iraq since January 2020, when the United States assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Deputy Head of the PMU, along with their companions in a drone strike authorized by former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

In its latest attack, Daesh claimed responsibility for a rare twin explosion that tore through a busy area of central Baghdad on January 21, killing at least 32 people and wounding 110 others.

Later on January 23, at least 11 fighters from Hashd al-Sha’abi were martyred in an ambush by Daesh terrorists north of the Iraqi capital.
