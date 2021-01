Islam Times - One citizen was martyred and three others were wounded when US-backed QSD militia fired bullets at citizens protesting against the unjust siege imposed by the militia on residential neighborhoods in the two Syrian cities of Hasaka and Qamishli.

Director of Health Department in Hasaka, Dr. Issa Khalaf, told SANA that four persons were admitted to the hospital, later, one of them was martyred of his serious wounds.Citizens of Hasaka city and social activities protested against the siege imposed on them since 20 days ago by QSD.SANA reported that locals in Hasaka City on Sunday staged a stand in protest against the siege imposed on the city center by QSD militia.