Sunday 31 January 2021 - 22:16

Two Civilians Killed, 14 Others Injured in Afghanistan Faryab

Spokesman for Faryab Police Command in northern Afghanistan Abdul Karim Yurash said on Sunday that two civilians were killed and 14 others were injured following a mortar shell hit a residential house in the town of Almar in Faryab province, Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) reported.

He said the Taliban Group is also targeting security forces with mortar shells, adding that many shops have been damaged following the attack.

This is while the Taliban has not yet reacted to the report.
