0
Sunday 31 January 2021 - 22:34

Syrians Rise Up against US Militias in Northern Deir ez-Zor

Story Code : 913535
Syrians Rise Up against US Militias in Northern Deir ez-Zor
Syrian sources, including SANA, reported widespread protests by residents of areas controlled by US-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.

Residents of a town in the northern suburbs of Deir ez-Zor staged mass demonstrations against US-affiliated militants on Sunday.

Demonstrators blocked the main roads to protest the abduction of several young Syrians in the area by US-backed militants.

A few minutes ago, Syrian sources reported that militias affiliated with the American occupiers have shot protesters who were tired of the actions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

As reported, Washington-affiliated militias are blocking the access of Syrian people to water, food, and other necessities.
Related Stories
US Fighter Jets Kill 60 Civilians in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
Islam Times - US-led Coalition's airstrikes have killed scores of civilians in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Province, Syrian official news agency reported on Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
Iran, Russia, Turkey Stress Support for Independent Syria
29 January 2021
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
Netanyahu: Biden’s Decision to Freeze F-35 Deal Will Not Harm Relations with Emirates
29 January 2021
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Europe Complicit in Yemen Humanitarian Disaster by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia, UAE
29 January 2021
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
28 January 2021