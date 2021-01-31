Syrians Rise Up against US Militias in Northern Deir ez-Zor

Islam Times - Residents of a town in northern Deir ez-Zor province rose up on Sunday against the actions of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Syrian sources, including SANA, reported widespread protests by residents of areas controlled by US-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.Residents of a town in the northern suburbs of Deir ez-Zor staged mass demonstrations against US-affiliated militants on Sunday.Demonstrators blocked the main roads to protest the abduction of several young Syrians in the area by US-backed militants.A few minutes ago, Syrian sources reported that militias affiliated with the American occupiers have shot protesters who were tired of the actions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.As reported, Washington-affiliated militias are blocking the access of Syrian people to water, food, and other necessities.