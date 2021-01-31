0
Sunday 31 January 2021 - 22:46

Sheikh Zakzaki's Supporters Hold Rally in Nigerian Cities

Sheikh Zakzaki
People in several Nigerian cities, including Bauchi, staged anti-government demonstrations, demanding the Nigerian government's respect for the law and the release of Head of Nigeria's Islamic Movement Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki.

Supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki chanted slogans against President Muhammadu Buhari while holding Zakzaki's pictures.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki and his wife were arrested on December 13, 2015, during a Nigerian military raid on a Husseiniyah in Zaria.

Sheikh Zakzaki is still in prison after more than 5 years.

More than five years have passed since hundreds of Muslims were killed in a massacre in the Nigerian city of Zaria. In 2015, at least 348 civilians were killed and 347 bodies were secretly buried, according to the official account. The real death toll is said to have been much higher.

The massacre took place when the Nigerian army stormed a religious ceremony, organized by the IMN, which represents the Shia Muslim minority in the country.

Not only has the Nigerian government refrained from paying compensation for the lives it took, it has also incarcerated followers of the movement and their leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, whose health is deteriorating in prison.

In 2016, Nigeria’s federal high court ordered Zakzaky’s unconditional release from jail following a trial, but the Nigerian government has so far refused to set him free.

Zakzaky was charged in April 2018 with murder, culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other accusations. He has vehemently rejected all those charges.

Sheikh Zakzaky was due to appear in court in September last year to face judgement on an application asking for the dismissal of the case against him, but the trial was adjourned to January this year, something observers said could put Sheikh’s life at risk.
