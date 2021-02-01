Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Top Daesh Informant in Saladin

Islam Times - A top Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) informant was arrested by Iraqi security forces in a suburb of Shirqat town in Saladin province.

The Daesh informant was detained when the Iraqi forces were chasing other remnants of the terrorist group, according to the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.The informant was responsible for monitoring the Iraqi security forces’ movements, the directorate added.The police department of Iraq’s Nineveh province also said that the Iraqi security forces detained another terrorist in an area west of Mosul.The Takfiri element used to work with Daesh when the city of Mosul was fully controlled by the militants.More terrorists were detained by the rapid reaction force of the police department of Nineveh in Mosul al-Jadeed region.Fighters from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha'abi, have finished their security operation in Anbar province, the PMU announced Sunday in a statement.It also said the PMU forces managed to secure four regions in the province, and accomplished all the objectives of their mission by destroying several Daesh hideouts and seizing their arms.Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign.The terror outfit’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash a new era of violence.