Monday 1 February 2021 - 12:22

Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report

According to Gazeta, Saudi Arabia has decided to buy weapons and ammunition from Russia, just like Turkey, following a temporary suspension of the sale of some American weapons to the country.

Riyadh plans to buy the S400 missile system and Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, the report added.

The Saudi decision comes after the administration of US President Joe Biden temporarily suspended US arms sales to Saudi Arabia in a move to reassess relations between Washington and Riyadh.

The Russian newspaper wrote that in addition to Biden's decisions to temporarily ban the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and some strategic weapons to Saudi Arabia, the inability of the US Patriot missile system to intercept Yemeni drones that targeted Aramco refineries in eastern Saudi Arabia is another reason why Riyadh has turned its back on the United States.

The Yemeni military announced last summer that it had targeted Abaqiq and Khurais oil refineries in the east with ten suicide drones in retaliation for Saudi attacks, halting Saudi Arabia's crude production.

The Saudi Air Force has a fleet of 200 F-16 fighter jets made in the United States, and Saudi Arabia is expected to face strong US resistance to arms purchases from Russia.
