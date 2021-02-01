0
Monday 1 February 2021 - 12:25

Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams Mercenaries’ Kidnapping of Women in Marib

Story Code : 913659
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams Mercenaries’ Kidnapping of Women in Marib
Spokesman of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam, denounced on Monday the kidnapping of women in Marib by the mercenaries of the aggression forces, putting the incident in the course of their crimes against the province’s tribes.

In a tweet, Abdul Salam wrote: “The mercenaries’ practices in Marib neither respect religious values nor tribal norms.”

For his part, Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azzi denounced the extremist militias’ practices, noting that “storming houses in Marib and detaining Yemeni women under the pretext of espionage is an absurd and condemned action.”

“The Islah Party militia’s kidnapping of Yemeni women in Marib should be condemned by all of Yemen and the world’s honorable people,” al-Azzi tweeted.

He further asserted that what is being rumored about the kidnapped women’s ties to ‘sleeper cells’ related to the Sanaa government is ‘mere lies and baseless,’ vowing revenge for the oppressed.

On Saturday evening, a group of the American-Saudi-Emirati mercenaries stormed the houses of refugees in Marib, kidnapped five women from the residents, and returned on Sunday morning to kidnap two other women. The ladies were transferred to an unknown destination without informing their families about their whereabouts.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021