Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams Mercenaries’ Kidnapping of Women in Marib

Islam Times - The issue of Saudi aggression mercenaries kidnapping of seven Yemeni women in Marib Province has been widely condemned by Yemeni officials who said the accusations filed against those women are ridiculous, vowing to punish their kidnappers.

Spokesman of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam, denounced on Monday the kidnapping of women in Marib by the mercenaries of the aggression forces, putting the incident in the course of their crimes against the province’s tribes.In a tweet, Abdul Salam wrote: “The mercenaries’ practices in Marib neither respect religious values nor tribal norms.”For his part, Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azzi denounced the extremist militias’ practices, noting that “storming houses in Marib and detaining Yemeni women under the pretext of espionage is an absurd and condemned action.”“The Islah Party militia’s kidnapping of Yemeni women in Marib should be condemned by all of Yemen and the world’s honorable people,” al-Azzi tweeted.He further asserted that what is being rumored about the kidnapped women’s ties to ‘sleeper cells’ related to the Sanaa government is ‘mere lies and baseless,’ vowing revenge for the oppressed.On Saturday evening, a group of the American-Saudi-Emirati mercenaries stormed the houses of refugees in Marib, kidnapped five women from the residents, and returned on Sunday morning to kidnap two other women. The ladies were transferred to an unknown destination without informing their families about their whereabouts.