US Sends Convoy of Weapons, Logistic Aid to Koniko Oilfield in Syria’s Deir Ezzor

Islam Times - The US occupation forces in Syria have sent weapons and logistic materials to Koniko oilfield, northeast of Deir Ezzor, with the aim of reinforcing its military base in that region.

State-run SANA News Agency cited local sources as saying that a convoy consisting of several vehicles and trucks loaded with weapons and logistic aid affiliated to the US occupation forces entered Koniko oilfield in Deir Ezzor northeastern countryside, which they turned it into a military base to reinforce their presence and to plunder the Syrian wealth.The sources pointed out that a few weeks ago, the US occupation forces increased their reinforcements to all of their bases in the Syrian al-Jazeera region in parallel with reports on starting the establishment of a new base for them in the Yarubiya area in Hasakah eastern countryside.The US occupation continuously brings military and logistic reinforcements to the areas it occupies to reinforce its bases, as it deliberately and in collusion with the so-called Syria Democratic Forces [SDF] militia has turned many oilfields, governmental facilities, schools and clinics in the Syrian al-Jazeera region into military bases.