0
Monday 1 February 2021 - 12:55

Netanyahu Leads Days Before Slate Registration Deadline - Poll

Story Code : 913663
Netanyahu Leads Days Before Slate Registration Deadline - Poll
Yesh Atid, led by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, would come in second best but with a significant margin from the Likud, securing 17 seats.

The two right-wing parties of former Likud member Gideon Saar and former acting War Minister Naftali Bennett, New Hope and Yamina, have fallen behind the pecking order, getting 14 and 13 mandates respectively.

The Joint List, currently with 15 Knesset [the Zionist entity’s Parliament] mandates, would shrink to 10 seats as it continues its downward trend in recent surveys.

Ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism were handed eight mandates each by the respondents.

Yisrael Beiteinu of chairman Avigdor Liberman would receive seven seats, followed by left-wing Labor party with five lawmakers, Meretz party with four and centrist party Blue and White with four as well -- led by War Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

Tel Aviv Ron Huldai’s newly-formed The ‘Israelis’ party would not pass the electoral threshold, the same as former military chief Moshe Yaalon’s Telem party and Knesset Member Orly Levy’s Gesher party.

Factions have four more days until February 4 to register their slates for the Knesset to the Central Elections Committee.
Related Stories
Most Americans disapprove of Trump’s job as president: Poll
Islam Times - The number of Americans expecting the US economy to get worse in the next year is at its highest point since 2013, while most disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021