Monday 1 February 2021 - 12:59

’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister

Story Code : 913665
In an interview conducted in his Tel Aviv office last week, and broadcast Sunday on the Cairo-based channel, Gantz said the ‘Israeli’ forces and the entire military establishment recognize the option of direct action against Iran's nuclear installations, “though we hope it doesn't come to that.”

Gantz was commenting on statements made last week by ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who said the Zionist entity was readying an action plan against the Iranian nuclear program.

Addressing the Iranian people, Gantz said he had "nothing against them whatsoever,” claiming that “Tehran's support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Ansarullah in Yemen necessitate action.”
