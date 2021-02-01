’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s interest of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon coincides with the vital interests of the region and the entire world, alternate Prime Minister and War Minister Benny Gantz claimed in the first ever interview given by a Zionist minister to an Arab channel, Alghad TV.

In an interview conducted in his Tel Aviv office last week, and broadcast Sunday on the Cairo-based channel, Gantz said the ‘Israeli’ forces and the entire military establishment recognize the option of direct action against Iran's nuclear installations, “though we hope it doesn't come to that.”Gantz was commenting on statements made last week by ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who said the Zionist entity was readying an action plan against the Iranian nuclear program.Addressing the Iranian people, Gantz said he had "nothing against them whatsoever,” claiming that “Tehran's support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Ansarullah in Yemen necessitate action.”