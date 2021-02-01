0
Monday 1 February 2021 - 13:04

Blast Hits Vehicle of State Ministry Official in Kabul

Story Code : 913666
Blast Hits Vehicle of State Ministry Official in Kabul
The incident happened at around 7:26 am local time in the Shaheed roundabout in Kabul' PD10 after Nabizada’s vehicle hit by an IED, the security forces said, TOLO News reported.

Kabul police confirmed the blast but did not provide further details about it.

Nabizada and two of his children were in the vehicle when the blast happened, but no one including his driver was hurt, his relatives said. 

Nabizada is also the founder of the Khaama Press, an online news agency in Afghanistan. 

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast. 
Comment


Featured Stories
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021