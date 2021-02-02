Bahraini Opposition Launches Slogan of Revolution’s Tenth Anniversary: Steadfastness till Victory

Islam Times - Bahraini opposition launched on Monday the slogan of the revolution’s tenth anniversary, “Steadfastness till Victory”, after it had gained the approval of the top cleric, Sheikh Issa Qassem.

The slogan reflects the Bahraini opposition’s insistence on pursuing its goals of achieving a democratic ruling system that preserves freedom despite all the sacrifices.Meanwhile, the Bahriani protesters on the same day took into streets. demanding the release of the political prisoners and deceiving the acts of suppression practiced by the regime authorities against the opposition since the begnning of the revolution in February, 2011.