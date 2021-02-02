Bahraini Opposition Launches Slogan of Revolution’s Tenth Anniversary: Steadfastness till Victory
The slogan reflects the Bahraini opposition’s insistence on pursuing its goals of achieving a democratic ruling system that preserves freedom despite all the sacrifices.
Meanwhile, the Bahriani protesters on the same day took into streets. demanding the release of the political prisoners and deceiving the acts of suppression practiced by the regime authorities against the opposition since the begnning of the revolution in February, 2011.