Syrian Civilians Kidnapped by US Forces in Deir Ez-Zur

Islam Times - At least three civilians were kidnapped by US occupation forces in Syria’s oil-rich eastern province of Deir Ez-Zur as the US continues its criminal and abusive practice against ordinary citizens in the region.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, quoting local sources, reported on Monday that helicopters carried out an airdrop and abducted the citizens in the town of Baghouz, which is located on the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zur.In recent months, Deir Ez-Zur countryside has witnessed popular demonstrations calling for the expulsion of US forces and their mercenaries.In the meantime, Kurdish-led militants of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have frequently kidnapped young people in Syria’s northeastern provinces apparently for forced recruitment.Washington has long been providing the SDF with arms and militants, saying they are a key partner in the purported fight against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.Many observers, however, see the support in the context of Washington’s plans to carve out a foothold in Syria.US forces have also, until recently, been airlifting Daesh terrorists from one place in Syria to another in order to save them in the face of advancement and territorial gains by Syrian government forces, and prevent revelation of their alliance with the Takfiri extremists.US sends convoy of weapons to Deir Ez-Zur military baseSeparately, US forces reportedly dispatched a convoy carrying weapons and logistics to a military base in Koniko oilfield in Deir Ez-Zur's northeastern countryside.The American troops are specifically stationed near oil and gas fields, in particular al-Omar oilfield — Syria’s largest — on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, the Conoco gas field and plant as well as the al-Jazrat area in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zur.In July 2020, Syria condemned an agreement signed between the SDF and an American oil company, stressing that Damascus considers the contract null and void with no legal effect.Former US President Donald Trump had openly said on several occasions that the American military presence in Syria was “only for the oil,” contradicting his own officials who had said the remaining forces were there to “fight terrorism.”The practice of seizing or taking advantage of oil resources in a foreign country, without the consent of the sovereign authority, amounts to a violation of international law.