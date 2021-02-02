0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 07:19

Syrian Civilians Kidnapped by US Forces in Deir Ez-Zur

Story Code : 913824
Syrian Civilians Kidnapped by US Forces in Deir Ez-Zur
Syria’s official news agency SANA, quoting local sources, reported on Monday that helicopters carried out an airdrop and abducted the citizens in the town of Baghouz, which is located on the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zur.

In recent months, Deir Ez-Zur countryside has witnessed popular demonstrations calling for the expulsion of US forces and their mercenaries.

In the meantime, Kurdish-led militants of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have frequently kidnapped young people in Syria’s northeastern provinces apparently for forced recruitment.

Washington has long been providing the SDF with arms and militants, saying they are a key partner in the purported fight against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

Many observers, however, see the support in the context of Washington’s plans to carve out a foothold in Syria. 

US forces have also, until recently, been airlifting Daesh terrorists from one place in Syria to another in order to save them in the face of advancement and territorial gains by Syrian government forces, and prevent revelation of their alliance with the Takfiri extremists.

US sends convoy of weapons to Deir Ez-Zur military base

Separately, US forces reportedly dispatched a convoy carrying weapons and logistics to a military base in Koniko oilfield in Deir Ez-Zur's northeastern countryside.

The American troops are specifically stationed near oil and gas fields, in particular al-Omar oilfield — Syria’s largest — on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, the Conoco gas field and plant as well as the al-Jazrat area in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zur.

In July 2020, Syria condemned an agreement signed between the SDF and an American oil company, stressing that Damascus considers the contract null and void with no legal effect.

Former US President Donald Trump had openly said on several occasions that the American military presence in Syria was “only for the oil,” contradicting his own officials who had said the remaining forces were there to “fight terrorism.”

The practice of seizing or taking advantage of oil resources in a foreign country, without the consent of the sovereign authority, amounts to a violation of international law.
Related Stories
Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure
Islam Times - The Turkish army has announced that its units have completed their encirclement of Syria's northern region of Afrin, where the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared ...
Comment


Featured Stories
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021