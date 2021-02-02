0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 08:16

Moscow Says Russia Not Ready to Take into Consideration US Statements on Rallies

On Sunday, Rebecca Ross, the Spokeswoman for the US embassy in Russia, called on Moscow to respect international human rights commitments in light of detentions at the rallies, Sputnik reported.

"As for US representatives' statements about our country and the unauthorized rallies that took place in our country, I will say once against that we are not ready to accept the Americans' statements on the matter and take this into consideration. We will not do it," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thinks about the US rhetoric.

Unauthorized rallies took place in many European cities on Sunday, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

"All events are still banned in many European countries ... So, Sunday was unfortunately quite a busy day for law enforcement agents in many European countries. They had to work really hard to ensure law and order, and sanitary and epidemiological safety of the citizens," Peskov stressed.

Peskov also added that violence against the law enforcement officials at unauthorized rallies was unacceptable, there could not be any dialogue with bullies.

"[There were] quite a lot of hooligans, provocateurs, who behaved more or less aggressively toward the law enforcement officials, which is unacceptable. That is why the police acts and takes certain steps," the spokesman told reporters.

The harsh actions of the police should be considered in the context of reasons they had for taking those steps, Peskov concluded.
