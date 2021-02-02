0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 08:19

Iran Test-launches New Domestically-manufactured Satellite Launch Vehicle

Story Code : 913835
Iran Test-launches New Domestically-manufactured Satellite Launch Vehicle
Ahmad Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Space Department, said on Monday that the new satellite launch vehicle is based on the most powerful solid fuel engine technology attained by the country’s specialists for the first time.

“For the first time in the field of space science, the first test launch of Zuljanah satellite launch vehicle has been carried out after achieving the most powerful solid fuel engine technology with the goal of conducting suborbital test,” he added.

The three-phase satellite launch vehicle, which is comparable with the most state-of-the-art ones in the world in technical aspects, enjoys two solid thrust phases and one liquid thrust phase, he added.

The official noted that the launch carrier is capable of carrying a satellite weighing 220kg to an orbit of 500km above the ground.

Hosseini said one of the most important achievements of this test is making operational the country's most powerful solid fuel engine enjoying a 750-tonne thrust.

The satellite launch vehicle will be ready to put operational satellites into orbit after the completion of research tests, he noted, adding that reducing costs and increasing the speed of achieving objectives are among its main features.

Iran has used various fluid-fuel satellite launch vehicles to put satellites into orbit.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] in April last year successfully launched and placed the country’s first military satellite into the orbit.

The elite force fired the satellite — dubbed Nour [Light]-1 — aboard Qased [Carrier] satellite launch vehicle during an operation that was staged in Dasht-e Kavir, Iran’s sprawling central desert.

The satellite was placed into the orbit 425 kilometers above Earth’s surface.

It came after Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in February last year that Iran’s satellite launch vehicles have nothing to do with its military activities and lie completely outside the country’s defensive practices.

“The satellite launch vehicles have nothing to do with the subject of missiles, and constitute a completely non-defensive and non-military issue,” Hatami said. 
Related Stories
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Islam Times - Iran Army successfully test-fired Azarakhsh [Thunderstorm] missile from its Karrar-class drone at the second day of military drills on Wednesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Ansarullah Welcomes Italy’s Decision to Block Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE
30 January 2021
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
’Bomb-making Manuals’ Found in Home of a Trump Loyalist Who Stormed Capitol
30 January 2021
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
Diplomat Condemns Continued Crimes of Terrorists, US-Backed Militants in Syria
30 January 2021
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
Biden Admin Ditches May Obligation to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
29 January 2021