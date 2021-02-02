0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 09:48

Trump’s New Impeachment Team Signals Aggressive Defense

Story Code : 913846
A day after breaking with his original legal team, reportedly over strategy, on Sunday Trump named David Schoen and Bruce Castor to represent him at the trial.

They have one week to muster a strategy to ensure that the ex-president receives enough support from Republican senators to avoid conviction, for the second time in one year.

Conviction requires a two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate, and already 45 of the 50 Republicans have signaled they believe trying Trump after he has left office is unconstitutional.

But according to reports, Trump has been adamant about arguing the case that President Joe Biden's election win was based on fraud.

That claim, despite there being no evidence to support it, propelled the violent assault on the US Capitol that forced Trump's vice president Mike Pence to go into secure hiding and left hundreds of members of Congress fearing for their safety.

Arguing such a case could conceivably erode some of the already tenuous Republican support for Trump. The strategy reportedly contributed to the split with his original defense team.

The turmoil with his legal team may have persuaded Trump to change his mind on the strategy.

Schoen reiterated that stance in an interview with Fox News on Monday, saying the impeachment trial is "tearing the country apart at a time when we don't need anything like that."

The two attorneys will face prosecutors -- Democrats from the House of Representatives -- arguing the single charge of "incitement of insurrection." 
