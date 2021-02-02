Three Blasts in Afghan Capital Leave Two Dead, Five Injured

Islam Times - Kabul police announced that following several explosions in this city, two civilians including head of the Central Council of the Reform Society were killed and five others injured.

The Afghan capital witnessed three deadly explosions on Tuesday, TOLO news reported.Kabul police said the three blasts in the second, third and fourth districts of the capital city killed two civilians, including Mohammad Atef, chairman of the Central Council of the Reform Society, and injured two security personnel and three others.Ferdows Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul Police Command said that the first incident took place at around 7:35 am in the Joy-e-Shir area of the second district of Kabul.Faramarz added that the incident was caused by a mine explosion and targeted a car.According to him, two security forces were injured in the blast.Faramarz said that the second explosion took place at around 8:30 am at Salim Karwan intersection in the fourth district of Kabul.According to him, four civilians were injured in the blast. The injured have now been taken to hospital for treatment.The incident was caused by a mine explosion.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the two blasts.Yesterday, Kabul witnessed two mine explosions. The first explosion took place at the "Shaheed Crossroads" in the 10th district of Kabul. The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a crowd gathered outside the office of the Minister of Peace.