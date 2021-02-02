‘Israeli’ Cabinet to Meet Wednesday Over Iran Issue

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s so-called ‘security’ cabinet is expected to convene Wednesday to discuss the Iranian issue after a hiatus of close to two months, Ynet news outlet reported on Monday.

The meeting comes amid US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest remark to NBC that Tehran could enrich enough uranium to produce a nuclear bomb in a “matter of weeks.”Additionally, there are reported concerns in Tel Aviv that the new administration in Washington will seek to rejoin the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, despite the occupation entity’s strong objection to the move.Earlier on Monday, the Zionist entity’s public broadcaster Kan claimed that an Iranian plot to carry out an attack against an ‘Israeli,’ American or Emirati embassy in an undisclosed eastern African state was thwarted over the course of January.Tensions between the Tel Aviv occupation regime and Tehran have risen to new heights since Iran’s pledge to avenge the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.According to Ynet, the upcoming meeting will be Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first deliberation on the matter since US President Joe Biden stepped into office.