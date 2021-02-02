0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 11:40

‘Israeli’ Cabinet to Meet Wednesday Over Iran Issue

Story Code : 913873
‘Israeli’ Cabinet to Meet Wednesday Over Iran Issue
The meeting comes amid US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest remark to NBC that Tehran could enrich enough uranium to produce a nuclear bomb in a “matter of weeks.”

Additionally, there are reported concerns in Tel Aviv that the new administration in Washington will seek to rejoin the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, despite the occupation entity’s strong objection to the move.

Earlier on Monday, the Zionist entity’s public broadcaster Kan claimed that an Iranian plot to carry out an attack against an ‘Israeli,’ American or Emirati embassy in an undisclosed eastern African state was thwarted over the course of January.

Tensions between the Tel Aviv occupation regime and Tehran have risen to new heights since Iran’s pledge to avenge the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to Ynet, the upcoming meeting will be Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first deliberation on the matter since US President Joe Biden stepped into office.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021