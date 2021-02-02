Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell

Islam Times - The Lebanese Army has arrested a group of people linked to Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] in the town of Arsal, the Army said in a statement Monday.

The Army's Intelligence Unit arrested 18 people of Lebanese and Syrian nationalities over the past two weeks for belonging to a cell linked to Daesh.Upon interrogation, those detained confessed to belonging to Daesh, pledging allegiance to the militant group and their intention to carry out any terrorist acts.The Army also seized weapons and ammunition from the group.Investigations are underway with the detainees under the supervision of the judiciary as the Intelligence Unit continues to monitor and pursue other suspects.In 2017, the Lebanese Army fought fierce battles in Arsal with militants loyal to Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front], who were forced to retreat back into Syria.The two terror groups had launched a series of deadly suicide bombings in Beirut and other areas.