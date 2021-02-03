0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 05:12

Biden Overrules Trump on UAE Tariff: Aluminum Duties Kept

Story Code : 913991
Biden Overrules Trump on UAE Tariff: Aluminum Duties Kept
The 10% tariff will remain in place for national security reasons, the White House announced Monday evening. “In my view, the available evidence indicates that imports from the UAE may still displace domestic production, and thereby threaten to impair our national security,” Biden said.

Former President Donald Trump announced he was suspending tariffs on the UAE’s aluminum imports in a proclamation released on Inauguration Day as he traveled aboard Air Force One from Washington to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The reprieve came after the UAE agreed last year to a Trump-brokered deal to normalize with “Israel”.

Biden’s re-imposition of the tariffs came less than a week after the US dealt the UAE at least a temporary setback by placing a hold on the sale of as many as 50 advanced F-35 warplanes. An official described the pause as routine.

Aluminum ranks as the UAE’s biggest exported good by value to the US, and the nation sold $1.3 billion worth of the metal to American buyers in 2019, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

CRU Group, a commodity researcher, says shipments from the UAE were roughly 11.5% of total US aluminum imports last year through November, and about 14% in 2019. In 2019, the UAE metal accounted for about 11% of all aluminum consumed in the US, according to the research group.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
France’s Le Pen, at Record High in A Poll, Proposes Hijab Ban
31 January 2021
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
Trump Parts Ways with Impeachment Lawyers: Sources
31 January 2021
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
Taliban Say Honoring Doha Deal, Warn US Troops to Leave or Die
30 January 2021
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
Russian President Signs Law Extending New START Nuclear Treaty with US
30 January 2021