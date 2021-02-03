‘Israel’ Worried about US Tendency to Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - The Israeli circles expressed serious worries about the statement of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who announced Washington’s intention to rejoin the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The Zionist media outlets considered that the Blinken’s statements about Iran’s ability to make nuclear weapons imminently aimed at justifying the US inclination to rejoin the deal.The Israeli analysts also voiced concerns about the Gulf states tendency to reorganize their ties with Iran as a result of the US decision, questioning the effect of such a scenario on their normalization deals with the entity.The Israeli media reported that the enemy’s army will raise the military budget in order to face the ‘new challenges’, adding that the final decision would be taken by the PM Benjamin Netanyahu.