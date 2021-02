Islam Times - The Iraqi army frustrated a suicide attack on the capital Baghdad, arresting the terrorist cell behind it.

The military spokesman, General Yahya Rasoul, announced that the Iraqi intelligence service managed to dismantle the terrorist cell planning the attack in Diyala province.The Iraqi forces and Hashd Shaabi have started an offensive against the ISIL terrorists in the two provinces of Salahuddine and Diyala.On Tuesday, the ISIL terrorists launched a counter attack on Hashd Shaabi troops in Diayala, claiming five martyrs.