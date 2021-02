Islam Times - QSD militia started on Tuesday lifting its siege on the two cities of Hasakah and Qamishli city, reopening the highway and allowing the free traffic.

QSD’s move was based on a Russian-sponsored agreement, according to well-informed sources.SANA reported that the locals in Deir Ezzor on the same day had staged a protest against the siege imposed by QSD militia on the locals in the cities of Hasaka and Qamishli, calling for ending the unjust blockade.