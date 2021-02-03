0
Zionists cause of blasts heard in Lebanese Shebaa Farms

As NNA reported, explosions were heard in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms in the southern Lebanese villages of Hasbaiyya and Al-Arqoub, on early Tuesday.

The explosions sound was made by the military exercises carried out by the Israeli regime army that extended to the Golan Heights.

Unmanned reconnaissance drones of the Zionist regime have reportedly flown over the occupied Shebaa Farms.

The Zionist military is carrying out these exercises while Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said it shot down an Israeli drone that flew over the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line border.

In a statement carried by the movement’s Al Manar TV, Hezbollah said it “downed a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy that had entered Lebanese airspace outside Blida” in southern Lebanon on Monday.
