An ISIL Leader Killed in S Iraq: PM

Islam Times - Iraqi armed forces have killed one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist group in the south of the country, said the Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The terrorist Abu Hassan al-Gharibawi, the so-called leader of southern Iraq in Daesh, and the terrorist Ghanem Sabah Jawad, who is responsible for transporting suicide bombers, were both eliminated today, in addition to other terrorist elements,” the PM tweeted.“These victories are part of our heroes’ pledge to eliminate the leaders of Daesh gangs & in loyalty to the Iraqi martyrs’ blood.Our security forces have made us proud. Long live Iraq,” he added.The development comes as Iraqi Army and Hashd al-Sha’abi have started operations in different parts of the country to eliminate remnants of the ISIL terrorist groups.