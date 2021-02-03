US Lowers Restrictions on Venezuelan Port, Airport Operations

Islam Times - On Tuesday, Washington lowered certain restrictions on Venezuela regarding transactions "ordinarily incident and necessary to operations or use of ports and airports in the country.

The US government has maintained economic sanctions against Venezuela for several years but significantly increased them in January 2019 when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began his second term, claiming his victory was illegitimate and recognizing Juan Guaido as the country's self-proclaimed interim president, Sputnik reported.On Tuesday, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control lowered certain restrictions regarding transactions "ordinarily incident and necessary to operations or use of ports and airports in Venezuela."The order modifies the terms of two executive orders issued by former US President Donald Trump that targeted assets held by the Venezuelan government, President Nicolas Maduro, or anyone affiliated with the government or the president.The results of Venezuela's 2020 parliamentary elections show that the Venezuelan President's party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and the United Venezuelan President's parties won a majority of parliamentary seats.However, Guiado, the opposition leader who sought to reduce the credibility of the parliamentary election, boycotted the election result.