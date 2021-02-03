0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 10:14

Russia: Opposition Figure Navalny Jailed for over 2.5 Years

Story Code : 914085
Russia: Opposition Figure Navalny Jailed for over 2.5 Years
On Tuesday, Moscow City Court ruled that Navalny had failed to regularly report to the Federal Penitentiary Service [FSIN], and his excuse for non-appearance was deemed insufficient. Therefore, the judge decided that the suspended judgment should be converted into a real one.

The anti-corruption activist was originally sentenced in 2014 to three-and-a-half years, but he has already served close to ten months under house arrest.

In 2014, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles [$400,000] from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher, in a case he claims was politically motivated. The judgment was also condemned by the European Court of Human Rights [ECHR], which called the conviction "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable."

He received a sentence suspended for five years, which was later extended by another year. It was due to expire on December 30 last year. However, a couple of days before it ended, Navalny was summoned by the FSIN. He didn't turn up, as he wasn't in the country, and was therefore declared a wanted person.

Prior to the beginning of the case, media reported a large police presence around the court building, with several arrests being made. Nearby streets were blocked off.
Related Stories
India says downed drone, struck Pakistan thrice in 5 years
Islam Times - India says it has shot down a third Pakistani drone since border tensions escalated last month and carried out three cross-border strikes in the last five years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021