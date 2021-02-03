Russia: Opposition Figure Navalny Jailed for over 2.5 Years

Islam Times - Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will serve two years and almost eight months in prison after being found guilty of breaking the terms of a suspended sentence, handed down for an embezzlement case in 2014.

On Tuesday, Moscow City Court ruled that Navalny had failed to regularly report to the Federal Penitentiary Service [FSIN], and his excuse for non-appearance was deemed insufficient. Therefore, the judge decided that the suspended judgment should be converted into a real one.The anti-corruption activist was originally sentenced in 2014 to three-and-a-half years, but he has already served close to ten months under house arrest.In 2014, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles [$400,000] from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher, in a case he claims was politically motivated. The judgment was also condemned by the European Court of Human Rights [ECHR], which called the conviction "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable."He received a sentence suspended for five years, which was later extended by another year. It was due to expire on December 30 last year. However, a couple of days before it ended, Navalny was summoned by the FSIN. He didn't turn up, as he wasn't in the country, and was therefore declared a wanted person.Prior to the beginning of the case, media reported a large police presence around the court building, with several arrests being made. Nearby streets were blocked off.