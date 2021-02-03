0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 10:33

Turkey Arrests Top ISIL Terrorist

On Wednesday, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced the arrest of a top ISIS terrorist.

Turkish Interior Ministry officials announced that the detainee was of Jordanian nationality.

On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the arrest of a key ISIL element in the Yalova region and tweeted that the success was the result of cooperation between Turkish security and intelligence agencies.

In recent days, Turkish security officials have carried out six simultaneous operations in six provinces against ISIL elements, in which 14 terrorists, including a key figure responsible for assassination operations in Turkey, were arrested.

Investigations revealed that the detainees had all been involved in operations in Iraq and Syria and had since been transferred to Turkey.
