Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 21:25

Bahrain, “Israel” Discuss Security Cooperation

According to the official Bahrain News Agency, the two ministers held a video call and applauded the bilateral "peace deal" meant "to promote security, stability, and prosperity and meet people's inspiration for peace."

Bahrain normalized relations with the “Israeli” entity last year.

The Bahraini interior minister asserted that the "reform project" of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa "reinforces coexistence, tolerance and openness values as part of characteristics of Bahraini identity."

The two sides reviewed security cooperation, exchange of expertise, as well as discussed issues of mutual interest.

Other Arab countries which normalized relations with Tel Aviv in 2020 are the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.
