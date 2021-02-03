0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 22:22

Saudi Bars Entry from Lebanon, 19 Other Countries as COVID-19 Surges

Story Code : 914216
Saudi Bars Entry from Lebanon, 19 Other Countries as COVID-19 Surges
The interior ministry announced the "temporary suspension" would be effective from 9.00 pm [1800 GMT] on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The ban applies to neighboring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and in the wider region, to Lebanon and Turkey.

In Europe, the ban includes Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

Elsewhere, as well as the US, it applies to Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa.

Saudi citizens, as well as diplomats and health workers coming from those countries, will be allowed to enter the kingdom "in accordance with the precautionary measures", it added.

The announcement comes after Saudi's health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah warned on Sunday that new coronavirus restrictions could be imposed if citizens and residents do not comply with health restrictions.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 368,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 6,400 deaths, the highest among Gulf Arab states.

Daily infections dipped below 100 in early January, from a peak of nearly 5,000 last June.

However, new daily infections have tripled since then, with 310 cases reported by the health ministry on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry said the program would roll out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic ailments, or who are at high risk of infection.

But last month the ministry said it was forced to slow the rollout due to a delay in vaccine deliveries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
Saudi Arabia Eyes Russian Arms: Report
1 February 2021
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
Israel Racing to Wrest Full Control over al-Quds: Al-Aqsa Preacher
1 February 2021
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
Myanmar Army Detain Current Leadership, Announce Power Transfer to Commander-in-Chief
1 February 2021
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen
Israel Looting Resources on Yemen's Socotra Island under UAE Cover: Minister
31 January 2021