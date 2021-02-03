0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 22:25

China Rejects Suggestion That It Supported Coup in Myanmar

“Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar’s friendly neighboring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing, Reuters reported.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat met last month during a scheduled visit to the Myanmar capital with officials including the country’s military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who this week seized power in the coup.
