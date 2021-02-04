Back into The Scene: Daesh Attacks Army in Central Syria

Islam Times - Back into the scene, Daesh [Arabic Acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] killed 19 Syrian Army members and allies in the central province of Hama on Wednesday.

According to the so-called Syrian Observatory for human Rights, the "surprise attack" targeted the Syrian positions in eastern Hama, the site of recent clashes between the Syrian Army and the terrorists.Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman called it the deadliest Daesh attack this year.The terrorist group occupied large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.The group lost its last scrap of territory in Syria in March 2019, but in recent months it has ramped up attacks against Syrian Army, especially in the east of the country bordering Iraq.